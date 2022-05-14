WINk Tops 24-Hour Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001353 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.