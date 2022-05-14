Winfield Associates Inc. Takes $1.35 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ciena by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,599,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,786 shares of company stock worth $1,908,796. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,172. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

