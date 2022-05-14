Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 7,932 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,932 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,684,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $378.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

