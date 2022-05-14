Winfield Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $5.18 on Friday, hitting $57.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,262,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

