Winfield Associates Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 224,152 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

