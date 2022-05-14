Winfield Associates Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,217,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $105.39 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

