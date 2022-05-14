William Reeve Buys 2,000 Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 880 ($10.85) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($21,698.93).
William Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($14.41) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($28,825.05).
Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 888 ($10.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 851.22 ($10.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($19.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.89.
Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
