William Reeve Buys 2,000 Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 880 ($10.85) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($21,698.93).

On Friday, February 25th, William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of Dunelm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,169 ($14.41) per share, for a total transaction of £23,380 ($28,825.05).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 888 ($10.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 851.22 ($10.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($19.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,223.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DNLM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($21.08) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.58) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($21.88) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,662.14 ($20.49).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

