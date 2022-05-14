William John Bush Sells 2,080 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CFO William John Bush sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $15,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of STEM opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.33. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 26.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
