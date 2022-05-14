Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 715 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,566. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.74. The company has a market cap of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.