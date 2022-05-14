WeTrust Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (TRST)

WeTrust (TRST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last week, WeTrust has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $309,258.19 and $1.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,261.13 or 0.99926212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

