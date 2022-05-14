Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:WES traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 1,686,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,479,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after buying an additional 481,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

