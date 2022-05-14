Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Trading Down 10.9%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

WRDEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wereldhave from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wereldhave from €14.00 ($14.74) to €15.50 ($16.32) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.