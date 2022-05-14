Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 3.6% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,172,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,990,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

