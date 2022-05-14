Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $21.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NCLH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

