Wedbush Trims AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Target Price to $4.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.86.
AVRO opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
