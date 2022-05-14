Wedbush Trims AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Target Price to $4.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for AVROBIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.86.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVRO opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO (Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.