Wedbush Cuts Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target to $23.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 1,070,000 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $3,948,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,661,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,658.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,509.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247. Corporate insiders own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INZY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

