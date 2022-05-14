WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

WECMF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on WeCommerce from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on WeCommerce from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.

