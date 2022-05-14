WealthShield Partners LLC Has $129,000 Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 328.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 93,331 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 46,876 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 319.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

