Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,255. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $28,748.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,316 shares of company stock worth $241,158 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,911,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 417,134 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 55.4% during the first quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 2,084,412 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

