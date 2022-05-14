Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.22. 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 874,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 607,033 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 399,200 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

