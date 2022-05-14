Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMG. Redburn Partners restated a sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of WMG opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 421.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 31,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 889.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

