Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 1.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 507.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock remained flat at $$24.42 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,781. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

