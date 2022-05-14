Warburg Research Reiterates “€2.80” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.95) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.94 ($3.09) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of €3.02 ($3.17). The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.65 and a 200 day moving average of €2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

