Warburg Research Reiterates “€2.80” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.95) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.68) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ETR O2D opened at €2.94 ($3.09) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of €3.02 ($3.17). The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.65 and a 200 day moving average of €2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

