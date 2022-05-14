Wanchain Trading Down 44.7% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 44.7% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $38.07 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00107717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00294959 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00032757 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

