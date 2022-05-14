Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. 16,782,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,811,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

