Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 48,757 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 44,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 9,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.69.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

