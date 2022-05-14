Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.8% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

