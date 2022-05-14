Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.3% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $5.56 on Friday, reaching $286.77. 2,373,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $274.79 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

