Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Invests $860,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.90. 4,540,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.12 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

