Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 875.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.33. 210,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,439. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average of $91.24. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

