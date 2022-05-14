Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 933.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $267.79 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.73.

