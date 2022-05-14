Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Boosted by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.5% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 206,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.55. 5,781,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,335. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

