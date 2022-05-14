vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VTVT stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -1.43. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

