VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $4.83

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.48. VTEX shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 1,941 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTEX. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

