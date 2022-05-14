Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Vontier by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

