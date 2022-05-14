Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($324.21) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($194.74) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €234.00 ($246.32).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €144.20 ($151.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €150.42 and its 200 day moving average is €171.39. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 1 year high of €245.45 ($258.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

