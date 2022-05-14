VNT Chain Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (VNT)

VNT Chain (VNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $353,326.74 and $118.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VNT Chain Profile

VNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

