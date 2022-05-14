VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VMW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,976. VMware has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.29.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 2,709.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 111,374 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 107,410 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of VMware by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 8,339 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $1,765,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 712.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275,668 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 241,745 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

