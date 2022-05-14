Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

