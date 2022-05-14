Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $86.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

