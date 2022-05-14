Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Down 67.5% in April

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 131,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,079. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 84,758 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 66,913 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 32,254 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

