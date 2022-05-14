Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Down 67.5% in April

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 131,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,079. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.38.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.