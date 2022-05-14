Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Down 76.3% in April

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 76.3% from the April 15th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Virco Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

VIRC stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

