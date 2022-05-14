Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 452.36% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00.
In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,726,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,168 shares of company stock worth $1,411,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 428,266 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,521,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
