Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 452.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 119.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,726,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $299,835.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,503,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,407.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,168 shares of company stock worth $1,411,832 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 428,266 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,521,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,261 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.