VIMworld (VEED) Price Down 33.9% This Week

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and $66,453.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,428.97 or 0.99986531 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00535972 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

