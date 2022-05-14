VietNam (LON:VNH) Shares Down 3.7%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 312 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 313 ($3.86). Approximately 86,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 57,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.01).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 332.82. The stock has a market cap of £91.55 million and a PE ratio of 1.96.
About VietNam (LON:VNH)
