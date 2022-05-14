VietNam (LON:VNH) Shares Down 3.7%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 312 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 313 ($3.86). Approximately 86,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 57,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.01).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 332.82. The stock has a market cap of £91.55 million and a PE ratio of 1.96.

Get VietNam alerts:

About VietNam (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.