Viacoin Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 90.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $374,596.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00225793 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003102 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

