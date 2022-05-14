Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.70. Veru shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 82,215 shares.

The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

