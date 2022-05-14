Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $7.70. Veru shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 82,215 shares.
The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Veru from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06.
About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
