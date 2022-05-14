Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Ezell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

