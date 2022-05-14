Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,828 shares of company stock worth $30,078,128. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

