Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 32,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 907,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Veracyte by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

